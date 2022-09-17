AP CM YS Jagan greets PM Modi on his birthday

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday. He took to his Twitter and shared a tweet.

"Warm birthday greetings and best wishes to Honourable PM Sri @narendramodi ji. May God bless him with good health and long life," said Jagan in a tweet.

Earlier, Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Rao expressed his best wishes for good health and long life. "On my behalf of the Government and people of Telangana and my personal behalf, I wish you a very happy birthday. May the God bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years," the chief minister wrote to the Prime Minister.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also greeted Modi on his birthday. She took to Twitter to convey her best wishes and called him most adored global leader. "Your hard-work, dedication & efforts to bring new opportunities to youth of the nation to meet their aspirations are inspirational," she wrote.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also extended his heartfelt greetings to the Prime Minister

"May God bless him with many more years of good health and energy to tirelessly strive for welfare of people and all-round development of nation," tweeted Naidu.

