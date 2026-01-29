It’s Time Your Fridge Caught Up With Your Lifestyle: Explore Top-Selling Picks

Understand how modern fridges elevate daily living and how financing options from Bajaj Finserv make upgrading easier and more budget-friendly.

The fridge is one of the most used appliances in any home, yet it is often the last to be upgraded. It works silently, day and night, preserving food, reducing waste, and supporting healthier eating habits. Over time, however, older refrigerators lose efficiency, consume more electricity, and struggle to keep food fresh. Today’s modern fridge options are designed to do much more than cool. They save energy, optimise storage, and adapt to changing lifestyles—making a fridge upgrade not a luxury, but a smart, everyday decision.

Upgrading your fridge no longer means exhausting your savings or delaying other priorities. You can explore a wide range of electronics and appliances with ease by visiting any of Bajaj Finserv’s 1.5 lakh+ partner stores spread across 4,000 cities in India. Once there, simply choose your preferred fridge or single door fridge model, based on your needs and space. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, you can make your purchase comfortably, convert the total cost into Easy EMIs that suit your monthly budget, and even enjoy zero down payment on select models—taking your new fridge home without any upfront payment.

Why upgrading your fridge makes sense today

A modern fridge supports healthier living, saves energy, and simplifies daily routines while fitting seamlessly into today’s fast-changing home lifestyles.

New fridge models are more energy-efficient, helping reduce electricity bills while delivering faster and more consistent cooling.

A single door fridge is ideal for small families, couples, or compact kitchens, offering practical storage without taking up extra space.

Improved shelves and compartments make it easier to organise food, reduce clutter, and minimise everyday wastage.

Advanced cooling helps keep fruits, vegetables, and dairy fresh for longer, supporting healthier eating habits.

Quieter operation and modern designs ensure the fridge blends effortlessly into contemporary Indian homes.

Choosing the right fridge for your home

Selecting the right fridge depends on family size, kitchen space, and everyday usage habits, rather than only on price or appearance.

Smaller households benefit from compact yet efficient single door fridge models with sufficient storage.

Energy-efficient fridges help lower long-term costs while supporting sustainable living choices.

Smart layouts improve visibility and reduce food wastage caused by forgotten items.

Durable designs ensure consistent performance even during frequent power fluctuations.

Thoughtful features add convenience without complicating daily usage.

Popular fridge models to choose from in 2026

There are a range of fridges you can choose from. Browse through models on Bajaj Mall to pick the one that best suits your home. Here’s a quick glance at some top-selling ones, their price, and Easy EMIs if you choose to finance your purchase with Bajaj Finserv.

Model Price Easy EMI starting from Lloyd 188 L 3 Star direct cool single door fridge Rs. 17,790 Rs. 1,125/month Whirlpool 200 L 3 Star direct cool single door fridge Rs. 17,136 Rs. 1,298/month Samsung 184 L 3 Star direct cool single door fridge Rs. 19,999 Rs. 1,375/month LG 260 L 2 Star frost free double door fridge Rs. 27,999 Rs. 1,584/month Godrej 272 L 2 Star frost free double door fridge Rs. 39,511 Rs. 2,184/month Haier 325 L 3 Star frost free double door fridge Rs. 42,500 Rs. 3,157/month Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star frost free double door fridge Rs. 57,500 Rs. 2,583/month

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website or visit any of the Bajaj Finserv partner stores.

Your fridge purchase is now more affordable with Bajaj Finserv

Buying a new fridge no longer needs a large upfront spend. Bajaj Finserv’s flexible financing solutions make upgrading easier, smarter, and lighter on your monthly budget.

Explore a wide range of fridge options online to compare capacity, energy efficiency, design, and features that suit your household needs.

Shortlist your preferred model and visit any of Bajaj Finserv’s 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India for an in-person experience.

Choose the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan at checkout and get financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh to split the cost into manageable monthly instalments.

Select models, including a single door fridge , may also come with zero down payment, allowing you to take it home without paying upfront.

Upgrading your fridge today means better efficiency, smarter storage, and easier finances—bringing lasting comfort, savings, and freshness to everyday home life.