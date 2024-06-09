AP Congress leaders warned against criticism within the party

The Congress high command Congress has issued a stern warning to its AP Congress leaders instructing them not to publicly criticize the party or its leaders. The directive comes in response to some office bearers in Andhra Pradesh making accusations against the party in front of the media.



AICC secretary CD Meiyappan addressed the issue, stating that certain leaders have been spreading extreme accusations that are damaging the party's image. Meiyappan emphasized that any complaints should be raised within the party forum and not shared with the media. He also stressed that responding to allegations through print, electronic, or social media is not appropriate.

The leadership has made it clear that disciplinary action will be taken against any party members who cross the line by criticizing the party or its leaders in public. The Congress leadership has explicitly instructed its members to refrain from taking their grievances to the media in the future.

Recently, state executive president Sunkara Padma Shri made harsh comments about party state president Sharmila (YS Sharmila). The incident highlights the ongoing tensions within the party and the challenges faced by its leadership in maintaining unity and discipline among its members.