AP CS Jawahar Reddy reviews on Polavaram project, directs officials to expedite works

Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh KS Jawahar Reddy conducted a review meeting at the Velagapudi Secretariat regarding the Polavaram Project and other projects. The meeting focused on the progress made in completing the ongoing works, pending works, and rehabilitation projects for displaced individuals.



During the review, CS Reddy discussed the progress of the Polavaram project and the rehabilitation measures that have been undertaken so far. He emphasized the importance of meeting the specified deadline and directed officials to take necessary measures to ensure the timely completion of the project.

The review also included discussions on the Heera Mandal irrigation projects, such as the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project, Auku Tunnel, and Gotta Barrage. Additionally, progress updates were provided for the Vamsdhara-Nagavali river linking project, Gotta Barrage Reservoir project, HNSS Phase-II, and other projects.

CS Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to ensure that these five projects are completed and operational within the current year. The review meeting aimed to assess the progress of these priority projects and to provide directives for expediting their completion.