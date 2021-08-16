  • Menu
AP Deputy CM Pushpa Srivani launches Mamabadi Nadu-Nedu school in Vizianagaram

Deputy chief minister P.Pushpa Srivani has launched Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu
 Deputy chief minister P.Pushpa Srivani has launched Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu

Deputy chief minister P.Pushpa Srivani has launched Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu at Raghu manda high school of Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Vizianagaram: Deputy chief minister P.Pushpa Srivani has launched Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu at Raghu manda high school of Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram on Monday. Srivani said that the government of Andhra Pradesh would change the entire education system by providing better standards and facilities in government schools.

She said that in the first phase 1060 schools in the district are developed by spending Rs.278 crores. At the same time she has launched the distribution of Vidya Kanuka school kits for 2.26 lakhs of students in the district.

The students would be encouraged by developing the schools in every aspect. MLAs, MLCs including collector A.Suryakumari have participated in the program.

