AP designates every Tuesday as ‘Industry Day’

Secretariat (Velagapudi): The state government designated every Tuesday as ‘Industry Day’ for all district collectors, mirroring the weekly grievance redressal programme, Prajavani. The initiative, announced by Industries Department Secretary Dr. N. Yuvraj, aims to create a dedicated platform to address the issues of investors and entrepreneurs at the district level.

During a review meeting with district collectors at the Secretariat, Dr. Yuvraj emphasised the critical role of the industrial sector, which accounts for 44 percent of the state’s GSDP. He stressed the need for a focused approach to facilitate investors and resolve ground-level issues without delay. ”District collectors must personally engage with every entrepreneur and company,” Dr Yuvraj stated. ”Issues at the ground level should be resolved immediately. Land is the most critical factor, so utmost priority must be given to land allotment.”

He directed collectors to simplify land acquisition procedures, set clear timelines for project commencement, and appoint nodal officers for each economic hub. The secretary also urged special attention for MSMEs, describing them as the backbone of district-level economic growth.

Since the formation of the new government in June 2024, Andhra Pradesh has approved 122 projects with a total investment value of over Rs 10 lakh crore. More than one lakh acres of land has been earmarked for both existing and new industrial clusters, and collectors have been instructed to expedite land allocation.

Dr. Yuvraj also announced the establishment of five major defence clusters across the state. Naval Cluster: Over 3,000 acres between Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam. Missile and Ammunition Cluster: Over 3,000 acres at Jaggaiahpet in NTR district. Unmanned Systems Cluster: Over 3,000 acres at Orvakal in Kurnool district. Aerospace and Electronics Clusters: Spread over 4,000–5,000 acres between Madakasira and Lepakshi in Anantapur district. Aircraft Component Manufacturing Cluster: Over 4,000 acres at Donakonda in Prakasam district.

The secretary further revealed that the Central government has approved over 50 projects related to the state’s industrial development within the last year. He urged collectors to extend full support for the swift execution of these projects.