AP DGP writes to Chandrababu Naidu over phone tapping issue, asks him to complain to police with evidence

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang responded to allegations levelled by Opposition leader Chandrababu that phones were being tapped in the state. In a letter to Chandrababu, DGP advised him to lodge a complaint in his office with appropriate evidence in this regard. It is learnt that Chandrababu had alleged in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that phones were being tapped in the state.

In the letter, Chandrababu alleged that YSRCP leaders were tapping the phones of opposition leaders, lawyers, journalists and activists with private individuals and engaging in illegal activities. Chandrababu Naidu demanded that an inquiry be held with the Central Government Investigation Agencies and strict action be taken against those involved in illegal activities. Chandrababu sent a copy of the letter to the Union IT Minister. The allegation that YCP rebel MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju has created a political stir in the state.

Responding to Chandrababu's allegations in this context, DGP Gautam Sawang said that he was aware through the media that you had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi alleging that private individuals in the state were illegally tapping phones. However, they have not received any complaints in this regard so far. The DGP has made it a serious offense for anyone to commit phone tapping. They have made it clear that they will take legal action if you submit evidence in this regard.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at Chandrababu over the issue, Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy has took a jibe at Naidu for his alleged involvement in the vote for note case in Telangana, he said that the voice appeared in the call recording can be identified even by kids. Vijayasai Reddy said that it is inappropriate for leader with forty years industry to level false allegations on government.

'మనవాళ్లు బ్రీఫుడు మీ' అన్న వాయిస్ మీదేనని పసిపిల్లలూ గుర్తుపట్టారు. నా ఫోన్ ట్యాప్ చేసే అధికారం ఎవరిచ్చారని మీడియా ఇంటర్వ్యూల్లో గద్దించిన సంగతి ఎవరూ మర్చి పోలేదు. ఇజ్రాయిల్ ట్యాపింగ్ మిషన్ల కోసం కింద మీదా పడ్డట్టు వికీలీక్స్ బయట పెట్టింది. దొంగే దొంగని అర్చినట్టు లేదూ? — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) August 18, 2020



