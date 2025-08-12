  • Menu
AP DSC Result 2025 Declared | Check Andhra Pradesh Mega DSC Exam Result Online
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the AP DSC Result 2025. Check your Mega DSC exam result online at apdsc.apcfss.in. Get direct link and latest updates here.

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has announced the Mega DSC exam result 2025. You can check your result on the official website: apdsc.apcfss.in.

The exam was held on July 6, 2025. After the exam, the department gave a provisional answer key and allowed candidates to raise objections. They checked the objections and made the final answer key.

This recruitment is to fill 16,347 teaching jobs in Andhra Pradesh.

How to Check Your AP DSC Result 2025

  1. Go to apdsc.apcfss.in
  2. Click on “AP DSC Result 2025” link on the homepage
  3. Enter your application number and password
  4. Click submit and see your result
  5. Download and save your result

Keep visiting this page for the latest news and direct links to check your result.

