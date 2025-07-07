AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Begins: Key Dates, Eligibility, Fees & Seat Allotment Details

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started online counselling for undergraduate admissions via AP EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture & Medical – Pharmacy).

Who can apply?

Students who passed the AP EAMCET 2025 exam. They can apply at: eapcet‑sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

Key Dates & Steps

Apply online and pay fee — up to July 16

Verify certificates at help centres — up to July 17

Choose colleges/courses online (web options) — from July 13 to 18

Change your choices — on July 19

First seat allotment result — on July 22

Report to allotted college — between July 23 and 26

Classes begin — on August 4

Fees

₹1,200 for OC/BC candidates

₹600 for SC/ST candidates

Eligibility Requirements

Must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

Minimum marks: 45% (OC/BC) or 40% (SC/ST)

Must be an Indian citizen and meet Andhra Pradesh local/non-local rules

Age requirements:

For engineering – at least 16 years old by Dec 31, 2025

For Pharm-D – at least 17 years old by Dec 31, 2025

For fee reimbursement – no older than 25 years (OC/BC) or 29 years (SC/ST) as of July 1, 2025

Seat Allocation

85% of seats reserved for local Andhra Pradesh candidates

Remaining 15% are open to all eligible students

What You Should Do:

Visit the website and apply by July 16

Get your certificates checked before July 17

Choose colleges and courses before July 18

Make changes to your options on July 19

Check your seat results on July 22

Join the allotted college between July 23–26

Attend the first day of class on August 4