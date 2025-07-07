Live
AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Begins: Key Dates, Eligibility, Fees & Seat Allotment Details
APSCHE has started AP EAMCET 2025 counselling for engineering and pharmacy courses.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started online counselling for undergraduate admissions via AP EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture & Medical – Pharmacy).
Who can apply?
Students who passed the AP EAMCET 2025 exam. They can apply at: eapcet‑sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
Key Dates & Steps
Apply online and pay fee — up to July 16
Verify certificates at help centres — up to July 17
Choose colleges/courses online (web options) — from July 13 to 18
Change your choices — on July 19
First seat allotment result — on July 22
Report to allotted college — between July 23 and 26
Classes begin — on August 4
Fees
₹1,200 for OC/BC candidates
₹600 for SC/ST candidates
Eligibility Requirements
Must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
Minimum marks: 45% (OC/BC) or 40% (SC/ST)
Must be an Indian citizen and meet Andhra Pradesh local/non-local rules
Age requirements:
For engineering – at least 16 years old by Dec 31, 2025
For Pharm-D – at least 17 years old by Dec 31, 2025
For fee reimbursement – no older than 25 years (OC/BC) or 29 years (SC/ST) as of July 1, 2025
Seat Allocation
85% of seats reserved for local Andhra Pradesh candidates
Remaining 15% are open to all eligible students
What You Should Do:
Visit the website and apply by July 16
Get your certificates checked before July 17
Choose colleges and courses before July 18
Make changes to your options on July 19
Check your seat results on July 22
Join the allotted college between July 23–26
Attend the first day of class on August 4