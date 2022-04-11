AP EAPCET 2022 notification likely to be released today

Andhra Pradesh State Higher Education Council likely to release AP EAPCET 2022 notification for the admissions in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses. Interested students can apply online from today (April 11) to May 10. Anyone who has passed Class XII in Science streams can apply for this test. Students who have to appear for the Intermediate Second Year Examinations can also apply. The test will be held from July 4 to 8 at various test centers across the state.

The admissions into BE, BTech, BTech (Biotech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech (Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture be made through AP EAPCET.

It is reported that intermediate weightage will be removed in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2022) to be conducted this year. If the weightage is removed, the ranks will be assigned on the basis of 100% marks. The official website sche.ap.gov.in can be visited for more details.