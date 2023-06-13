AP EAPCET 2023 results likely to be released tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh EAPCET-2023 exam results will be released on Wednesday (June 14). The Board of Higher Education announced on Tuesday that the results will be declared by Minister of Education Botsa Satyanarayana tomorrow morning at 10:30 am at Hotel Lemon Tree in Vijayawada.



EAPSET Convenor, Chairman of Higher Education Council and other officials will participate in this program. After the announcement of the results, the candidates can check the results on the official website.



It is known that the engineering stream exam was conducted from May 15 to 19, while the agriculture and pharmacy stream exams were conducted on May 22 and 23 where 2,24,724 students appeared in engineering department across the state, 90,573 students appeared in pharmacy and agriculture departments.



Based on the rank obtained in EAPCET, admissions are made through counseling in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses in engineering colleges across the state.