AP EAPCET results 2022 released, here is the direct link

The Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the results in AP EAPCET 2022 in Vijayawada. It is known that this exam is conducted for admissions in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses. Officials said that the candidates who appeared for the exams can check through the official website at www.sche.ap.gov.in.



It is learned that 89.12 percent students passed in engineering and 95.6 percent students passed in agriculture.



The AP EAPCET exams were conducted from 4th to 12th July. Seats in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses will be filled through these exams attended by 3,84,000 students.



A total of 2,82,496 appeared for the exams, of which 1,94,752 appeared for the engineering exam and 87,744 for the agriculture course.