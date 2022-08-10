AP ECET results 2022 released, here is the direct link

AP ECET-2022 results have been released by Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman of the State Board of Higher Education. About 3000 students appeared for this exam which was conducted online on July 22 under the auspices of JNTU Kakinada.



On this occasion, Hemachandra Reddy said that a total of 92.36 percent of the students were passed in which 91.44 percent were boys and 95.68 percent are girls.



He said that the examination which was to be conducted in 14 sections was conducted only in 11 sections. He said that the examination was not conducted as applications were less than the available seats in some courses.



The students are advised to visit official website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_GetResult.aspx

