AP EdCET 2026: Deadline for application ends today's, exam date Revised





The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2026 notification has been officially released, inviting applications for admission into B.Ed. and B.Ed. (Special Education) courses for the 2026–27 academic year.

The online application process is currently underway, with today (Friday, 27 March) marking the final date to submit applications without a late fee. Officials have urged eligible candidates who have not yet applied to complete their submissions before the deadline expires.

In a recent update, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has also revised the examination schedule. The entrance test, which was initially set to be conducted on 4 May, will now take place on 8 May 2026 at various centres across the state.

The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning session, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, will cover Mathematics, Biology and Physical Sciences. The afternoon session, scheduled from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, will include Social Studies and English papers.

Candidates are advised to take note of the revised schedule and plan their preparations accordingly.