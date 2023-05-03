AP Education Department speeds up printing of textbooks as academic year nears

VIJAYAWADA: With only six weeks left for the re-opening of schools for the academic year 2023-24, the State Education Department hastened efforts for the printing of 4.8 crore textbooks which will be distributed to the children studying in the government and aided schools in the State.



The schools will be reopened on June 13. It is estimated that around 5 crore textbooks are needed for over 40 lakh children studying in the government schools. Around 20 lakh textbooks printed last year and not distributed will also be used in this academic year.

A senior officer supervising the printing of textbooks said the textbooks are printed in over 50 printing presses in Vijayawada and Guntur regions and the printing process will be completed soon and the textbooks will be supplied to the respective districts for distribution before the reopening of schools on June 13, 2023. The State government declared holidays from May 1, 2023 to June 12, 2023.

The government has also made arrangements for the printing of textbooks for private schools. The private schools have to buy the textbooks. Government officials are monitoring the printing of textbooks for private schools also.

All textbooks are printed in bilingual format this academic year. Most of the books are printed in Telugu and English languages for the convenience of students. Besides, the textbooks are also printed in English and Urdu, English and Kannada, English and Oriya languages to meet the requirements of the students.

The State government is insisting on English medium education for the students studying in the government schools. But, many students studying in the rural areas are still struggling to cope up with the English language. So, the government decided to print the textbooks in bilingual format both English and Telugu so that the students gradually learn subjects in English language.

In case of Urdu medium schools, the parents and teachers are divided on continuation of Urdu medium schools. Many parents are in favour of English medium schools and changing of Urdu medium schools into English medium schools. Teachers too are divided on changing of Urdu medium schools into English. To put an end to the controversy, the government has decided to print the textbooks in both English and Urdu languages.

Ninth class syllabus has been changed and all students will get textbooks with new syllabus. Similarly, the textbooks of English, Maths and Science changed for the sixth and seventh class students and the students will get textbooks with new syllabus.

Till the last academic year, the government failed to supply textbooks to the schools by reopening of the schools after summer holidays. Many schools struggled due to short supply of textbooks and workbooks.

The government senior officers are visiting the printing centres and enquiring the progress of the printing of books so that the textbooks can be supplied to all mandals and schools respectively by re-opening of schools on June 13, 2023.