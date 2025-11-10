AP emerges as No. 1 State in implementing ECBC

Vijayawada: In a major leap towards a sustainable and climate-resilient future, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as India’s No. 1 State in implementing the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), a critical national mandate to reduce energy consumption in new commercial buildings.

Under the leadership of the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, and with strong support from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, AP has successfully approved 786 Compliant buildings, the highest in the country.

This surpasses performances of major States including Telangana (738), Punjab (552), Uttar Pradesh (201), Haryana (100), Kerala (57) and Uttrakhand (12). In total, 2,446 buildings have been brought under ECBC compliance across these States.

The Media Adviser for Southern States & UTs, BEE, and Government Affairs & Media Adviser, EESL, A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy met the Minister and the Principal Secretary to discuss further expansion of building energy efficiency in AP.

Recalling AP’s pioneering steps for enhancing Energy Efficiency which contributes substantially to addressing Climate Change, MA&UD Minister P. Narayana said: “Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has always insisted on adopting cutting-edge solutions in energy efficiency, renewable energy, water supply and sanitation to deliver world-class services to citizens.”

He highlighted that AP set a national benchmark in 2014 when it became the first State to deploy energy efficient LED streetlighting in Visakhapatnam, with the support of the Union Government and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The initiative was soon scaled nationwide, leading to massive national energy savings and global recognition contributing to Visakhapatnam hosting the prestigious BRICS Summit.

Sri S Suresh Kumar,

Principal Secretary, MA&UD S Suresh Kumar said the State is now designing a future-ready roadmap focusing on global standards:

“We are studying best-in-class technologies and sustainable infrastructure practices across sectors—including urban transport-to ensure AP remains a frontrunner in energy-efficient urban development.”

AP’s achievement marks significant progress in reducing energy waste, lowering carbon emissions, and generating economic benefits for both citizens and the government.

The AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), in collaboration with BEE and MA&UD has played a key role in mainstreaming energy efficiency across the urban ecosystem.

Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) P. Sampat Kumar highlighted that sustained efforts have been made to provide cost effective services in ULBs through energy efficiency overall which helps for economic benefit to the people and reducing Greenhouse gas emissions.