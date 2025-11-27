AP Float special attraction at Goa International Film Festival

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh state float became a major highlight at the Goa International Film Festival 2025, being held from November 20 to 28, announced KS Viswanathan, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV & Theatre Development Corporation. In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that the state’s specially designed float was featured in the opening-day parade on November 20, following an invitation from Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. For the first time in its 50-year history, the Corporation presented a float themed “The Heartbeat of Indian Cinema and Tourism.” It showcased a vibrant live performance with 20 professional actors, drawing significant attention during the parade.

The float displayed stunning visuals of Andhra Pradesh’s iconic film-shooting and tourism locations, including Gandikota, Araku, Borra Caves, Papikondalu, Lepakshi Nandi, Amaravati Capital City, Erra Matti Dibbalu, and other scenic forest and tourist destinations.

Telugu film actor, MLA, and Padma Bhushan awardee Nandamuri Balakrishna, along with actress Sreeleela, attended the festival celebrations. Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, the Chief Minister of Goa, senior officials of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), and several nationally renowned actors were also present. From the Andhra Pradesh Film, TV & Theatre Development Corporation, Manager M Srinivas Naik represented the state. Alongside Andhra Pradesh, floats from Karnataka, Goa,and the NFDC also participated in the grand inaugural parade.