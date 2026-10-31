AP gears up for urban local body polls tomorrow

The first phase of voting in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted in 100 urban local bodies, which include 13 municipal corporations and 87 municipalities and nagar panchayats.

While 17 municipal chairpersons have been declared winners without any contest, votes would be counted for 13 mayor posts and 70 municipal chairpersons. Of the 153 mayors, there are 367 candidates contesting for the chairperson posts.

Out of total 3,942 wards, voting would be held in 3,186 wards after 755 wards were declared winners unanimous. There are 9,742 candidates contesting.

There is a total of 99.36 lakh voters including 51.05 lakh women and 48.29 lakh men.

A total of 12,244 polling booths have been identified. Voting will be held in 11,378 polling booths. To keep a check on the election, 14,628 CCTV cameras have been installed.

The polling booths include 3,535 booths categorised as ‘problematic’, 2,131 as highly problematic and 71 critical.

There will be 13,504 election staff, 13,504 presiding officers, 51,716 assistant presiding officers.

There have been 138 centres, 556 halls and 6,831 counting tables set up. 27,324 assistants will also be present during the vote count.