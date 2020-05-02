AP Government announces new rules for migrant workers movement

As per the central government order, movement of migrants, pilgrims, tourist, students, and others is allowed between the states, by implementing strict safety measures.

With this, the migrant workers belong to AP who got struck in Delhi, Mumbai and other places due to the national-wide lockdown are returning to the state. In this context, the AP government has announced new guidelines for the movement of people between the states.

Here is the list of the guidelines for the migrant workers:

1. The migrant workers in other districts should register their details by dialling the helpline number 1902.

2. The people staying in the green zones will be only allowed to move to the other green zone areas.

3. The people who want to go to their native places from the relief camps will be permitted after random testing.

4. If COVID-19 test results in negative, then they will be allowed to in bus with 50 per cent occupancy.

5. After returning to the native place, the group has to spend 14 days at the quarantine facility and another 14 days at home quarantine. In case any person in the group tested positive of Coronavirus, then the entire group will be placed in the isolation, and a positive person will be admitted to the hospital.

6. In each district, one bus stand and railway station will be identified, and the people coming from other districts will reach the designated stop. All passengers will be screened for Coronavirus in pool method.