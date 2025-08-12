AP Government Announces Replenishment of Nominated Posts

In a significant move for social representation, the Andhra Pradesh government has released a list for the replenishment of 31 nominated posts across various welfare corporations and boards. The distribution of positions is as follows: 6 for Open Category (OC), 17 for Backward Classes (BC), 4 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 1 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 2 for Minority communities.

The appointments, largely reflecting the political affiliations of candidates, include:

1. Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Caste Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited – Akepogu Prabhakar from Kodumuru (SC) – TDP

2. Andhra Pradesh State Social Welfare Board – Bala Kottaiah from Nandigama (SC) – Bahujan JAC

3. Andhra Pradesh Kamma Corporation – Brahmam Chowdhury from Gurajala – TDP

4. Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation Limited – Buchi Ram Prasad from Guntur West – TDP

5. Andhra Pradesh Mudaliar Welfare and Development Corporation – C. S. Thyagarajan from Chittoor – TDP

6. Andhra Pradesh Bondili Welfare and Development Corporation – D. Vikram Singh from Kurnool – TDP

7. Hindu Dharma Parirakshan Trust (HDPT) – Dasari Srinivasulu from Tirupati – BJP

8. Andhra Pradesh Vaddera Development Corporation – Guntasala Venkata Lakshmi from Denduluru – JSP

9. Andhra Pradesh Arekatika/Katika/Aare-Suryavanshi Welfare and Development Association – Harikrishna Rao Hanumanthakari from Tadipatri – TDP

10. Andhra Pradesh State Vishwabrahman Welfare and Development Corporation – Kammari Parvathi from Panyam – TDP

11. Andhra Pradesh State Kunchiti Vakkaliga, Vakkaligara, Kunchitiga Welfare and Development Association – Lakshminarayana from Madakasira (SC) – TDP

12. Andhra Pradesh Cities Welfare and Development Corporation – Marupilla Tirumaleswara Rao from Vijayawada West – TDP

13. Andhra Pradesh State Milk Welfare Society – Nageshwara Naidu Kanduri from Rayachoti – TDP

14. Andhra Pradesh State Noorbasha/Dudekula Corporation – Nagul Meera Kasunuri from Vijayawada West – TDP

15. Andhra Pradesh State Kurakula, Padara Welfare and Development Society – Narasimhulu Damodar from Narasannapet – TDP

16. Andhra Pradesh Disabled and Old Citizens Assistance Corporation – Narayana Swamy from Raptadu – TDP

17. Andhra Pradesh Minimum Wage Advisory Board – Pellakur Srinivasulu Reddy from Kovur – TDP

18. Meat Development Corporation – Prakash Naidu from Singanamala (SC) – TDP

19. Telugu and Sanskrit Academy – R. D. Wilson from Nellore City – BJP

20. Andhra Pradesh Sagara/Uppara Welfare and Development Corporation – R. Venkataramanappa from Penukonda – TDP

21. Andhra Pradesh Nagavansham Welfare and Development Corporation – Rama Narayana Rao Erubothu from Vijayawada Central – TDP

22. Andhra Pradesh State Kalinga Komati/Kalinga Vaishya Welfare and Development Association – Ramesh Mudalavalasa from Aamdalavalasa – TDP

23. Science and Technology Academy – Ravi Mandalapu from Rajahmundry City – TDP

24. Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Cooperative Finance Corporation – Reddy Ananth Kumari from Kothapet – TDP

25. Andhra Pradesh Besta Welfare and Development Corporation – Sridhar Bommana from Sullurpet (SC) – TDP

26. Ongole Urban Development Authority (OUDA) – Sheikh Riaz from Ongole – JSP

27. Folk Arts & Creativity Academy – Sri Vampuru Gangulaiah from Paderu (ST) – JSP

28. Andhra Pradesh State Veerashaiva Lingayat, Lingabalija Welfare and Development Association – Swapna from Anantapur Urban – TDP

29. Andhra Pradesh Krishna Balija/Pusala Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited – Trimurtulu Ganta from Bhimavaram – TDP

30. Andhra Pradesh State Jangam Welfare and Development Association – V. Chandrasekhar from Peeleru – TDP

31. Andhra Pradesh State Dasari Welfare and Development Association – Venkata Ratnaji Potnur from Sringavarapukot – TDP