AP Government denies power cuts

Amaravati: Amidst the apprehensions of post-Dasara power cuts in the sate, the state government clarified on Saturday that the state is not experiencing any power cuts as require amount of power is being supplied despite coal shortage across the country.

The power utilities have also given assurance that there will not be any power cut in the state in coming days as well and the state government is very keen on providing 24X7 power supply to all categories of consumers.

According to energy department officials, the power deficit in the state for the past five days was lower, at around 1.22 MU (million units), compared to other states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana are on higher side. There are zero deficits in AP on October 15 as utilities were able to meet the full demand without any load shedding or power cuts.

During the telephonic review of power supply position by secretary, energy, Srikant Nagulapalli, with chairperson and managing directors of distribution companies (discoms) and officials, the officials said that out of the average daily energy demand of 185 MU, the state has maintained a power deficit less than 1 MU per day on an average for the past 16 days during the coal shortage. The total power deficit was 10 MU only for the same period. "Because the power deficit is very low, which is less than 1 MU out of 185 MU per day, the power interruptions/load relief were very negligible in our state," the secretary said.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given clear instructions to power utilities to take all necessary steps to operate APGenco units with full capacity and improve coal reserves at thermal power units. He also directed officials to take immediate steps to begin power generation at the new units of NTTPS and Krishnapatnam and make available 1600 MW to the state. He also asked to coordinate with Singareni and Central government agencies to improve coal supplies to the state. "The ultimate objective of the state government is to provide 24X7 quality and uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers," said the secretary.

Officials informed the secretary that the RTTP and Damodaram Sanjeevaiah thermal power station began power generation of 800 MW each on October 15. The power purchase price in open market also dropped to Rs 6.11 per unit from Rs 20 from Friday which is a huge relief to power utilities, the officials said. APGenco managing director B Sreedhar informed that there was a considerable improvement in coal stocks and supplies to thermal power stations.

The officials denied propaganda on power cuts and appealed to all the consumers not to trust the 'false campaign' about power cuts that is being made on social media platforms as well.