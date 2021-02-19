AP government denies violation of Supreme Court direction 

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government has told the Supreme Court that there was no breach of its direction and has been duly administrating its own territories and did not infringe upon the neighbouring Odisha's area.

Odisha has sought contempt action against senior officials of the Andhra Pradesh for notifying panchayat polls in three 'disputed area' villages of the petitioner state.

AP government told the apex court that the petition filed by Odisha is grossly misconceived and is not maintainable at all in view of the fact that no contempt, whatsoever, has been committed by it.

Seeking dismissal of the contempt plea filed by Odisha, Andhra government told the top court that Odisha is seeking to achieve indirectly what it failed to achieve directly as the apex court in its 2006 judgement dismissed the Suit filed by Odisha on the ground that it was not maintainable under Article 131 of the Constitution.