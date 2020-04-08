AP government offers cash relief to non-Ration Card holders amid coronavirus lockdown

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, it is known the fact that the government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been distributing rice for free of charge to families of poor who had ration cards along with cash relief of Rs. 1,000 per family. Nearly 1.33 crores of families are given away 12 kg of rice and Rs.1000.

However, some people, including migrant workers, are starving who doesn't have a ration card. The government is providing rice to them. In this backdrop, the chief minister has decided to offer cash relief of 1000 rupees for the migrants and the poor in the state. The same amount will be distributed soon by village volunteers.

In a statement, the government said it would provide cash assistance to the poor. The village/ward volunteers and village/ward secretaries department special secretary Kannababu said that steps had been taken to ensure that all the poor received the cash relief amount.

On the other hand, with an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, the government is likely to extend lockdown further after April 14. However, it is clear that the government would relax the lockdown depending on the essentiality of the organisation. It remains to be seen how the situation would turn in the coming days.Cardholders

As per the health secretary Dr K Jawahar Reddy, the number of cases has increased by ten on Tuesday night, taking the tally to the 314 along with four fatal cases