AP Government on course to finalise tenders for 3 ports

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh state government is going on the fast track in implementing port development works. In line with this, the State Maritime Board will be finalising tenders for the Ramayaptnam port in Prakasam district on a fast track in a week. Similarly, calling for tenders for the development of Machilipatnam Port in Krishna district is expected in the next 10 days.

Further, steps have also been taken to call for tenders for the development of Bhavanapau Port in Santha Bommali mandal of Srikakulam district in one month, the sources added.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official of the state ports department, Kakinada, said that the State government considers the maritime sector and port-related developmental activities are among the growth engines of the state's economic development.

Further, the development of port-related and maritime sector activities would help the state to some extent to recoup from the losses it had to face on account of the bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

Also, several promises are being made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act which the Centre is yet to deliver.

Given this backdrop, the state government is serious about giving a fillip to the maritime sector and port-led developmental activities considering its economic dividends, in the short and long terms , for Andhra Pradesh, said a senior official of the state finance department.

However, officials in the state ports department feel that the Centre should come forward to respond to the proactive stance of the state government for the development of the maritime sector and port-led development activities. Currently, the response of the Centre is not as proactive as expected.

For example, the Centre's approval for the improvement of Kakinada Anchorage Port at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore has been hanging in balance for the past five years.

Sources in the state ports department said that Andhra Pradesh is second among the coastal states in the country. That, after Gujarat, it is handling the highest tonnage of cargo. The development of maritime and port-led development of Andhra Pradesh not only brings dividends to the state but also adds to the country's GDP growth story.