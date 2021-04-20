AP government orders closure of schools

Amaravati: The state government has decided to close all schools both government and private from classes 1 to 9.

Announcing this on Monday, Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh ruled out the possibility of making any changes in the SSC and Inter examination schedules. The minister further said that the SSC and inter exams will be conducted as per schedule.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has scheduled to conduct the class 10 examinations from June 6 to 16. AP Inter exams have been scheduled to commence on May 5 with second language paper.

Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had decided to postpone the class 12 board exams and cancel class 10 board exams in view of the current Covid situation.

Following the footsteps of the CBSE, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC board examination scheduled to be held from May 4 due to the rise in Covid cases in the country.