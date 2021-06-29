AP government plans Independence Day fete at Vizag this year?

Amaravati: Reports of the AP government planning to hold Independence Day celebrations at Visakhapatnam this year trigger speculations that the government might shift the executive capital to the port city in August.

It may be noted here that though the state government wanted to make Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, the decision was kept on hold in view of legal hurdles. Till the matter is settled in the court of law, the government might not officially shift the capital to Visakhapatnam, but some departments may start functioning from there after the Independence Day celebrations.

Officially, it is said that holding Independence Day celebrations in different parts of the state is not a new practice. The previous government had also celebrated the Independence Day at various places.

But selecting Visakhapatnam for the celebrations gains importance in the wake of the recent statements made by the leader of YSRC Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy and the Minister for MAUD Botsa Satyanarayana that soon Vizag would become the executive capital.

Vijayasai Reddy has been frequently giving the details of the ongoing developmental works in Visakhapatnam city, including the Bhimili beach corridor and connectivity to upcoming Bhogapuram international airport.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent Delhi visit is learnt to have discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the three-capital issue, including the shifting of the High Court to Kurnool.

After the Chief Minister's Delhi visit, the speculation on shifting of the capital gained momentum.

It may be noted here that the Chief Minister during a recent review meeting stressed on the need for developing Visakhapatnam as an IT hub and directed the officials to make efforts to attract a greater number of IT companies to improve employment opportunities to youth.