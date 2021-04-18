AP government seeks reports on working of aided colleges

Rajamahendravaram: The government has initiated steps to streamline the education sector in the State. As part of it, the government has devised an action plan to check the lapses in the aided colleges and asked the district educational officers to submit a report, after conducting enquiry on 33 points.

In East Godavari district, special teams were formed in each mandal headed by mandal educational officer and two headmasters and deputy educational officers who verified the reports and uploaded the same on the website.

The survey was completed in 33 aided colleges out of 132 colleges in the district. Some of the private managements are flouting the rules laid by the government in giving jobs and the managements are functioning as per their will and pleasure, though the government is paying salaries to the staff and implementing mid-day meals scheme and welfare schemes to the students, the report said.

The government also received complaints that some of the private managements are taking bribes in huge amounts for recruitment of teachers. After observing all the lapses in maintaining the colleges and complaints the government took the decision.

According to an official of the Education department, the inspections are going on transparently and the government will take stern action against the erring aided colleges after going through the reports.