AP government signs agreement with three companies to set up skill development centres in the state

It is known that the many of the engineering students who are passing out have remained unemployed due to lack of skills. As a result, the AP government recognizes that even students who get good marks in engineering and other courses are not getting proper employment opportunities. Intended for them to hone their skills in the course they were studying. As part of this, it has entered into agreements with three companies and is taking steps to enhance their expertise.

Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy said that the aim was to provide skilled development centers with the objective of providing skills to students to meet the needs of the industry. The Minister said he was happy to see corporates coming forward for participation in the 30 Skill Development Centers being set up across the state. In the presence of APS SDC Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy at the Skills Development Corporation office in Tadepalli, three leading corporates have signed agreements to work with the government. APS SDC MD, CEO Dr Arja Srikanth, Tech Mahindra Foundation CEO Rakesh Soni, Biocon Academy Program Dean Bindu Ajith, Schneider Electric Education Head Sai Krishna Rao signed MoUs.



Minister Mekapati said that Chief Minister YS Jagan was particularly focused on developing skills to get proper employment opportunities. Tech Mahindra Foundation, Biocon Academy and Schneider Electric are happy to be involved in achieving the Chief Minister's goal of creating 75 per cent employment in industries for the local youth.



According to the latest agreements, Tech Mahindra Foundation will set up a Center of Excellence in the Logistics sector in Visakhapatnam. It offers courses suitable for working in industries, certification courses in digital technology and healthcare disciplines in skill colleges.



The Biocon Academy, a leading biotechnology company, has entered into an agreement to act as a Knowledge Partner in the Life Sciences in the Department of Skill Colleges to be set up by the State Government. Biocon will be involved in training and curriculum development in courses required by the industry.



Schneider a multinational company, has teamed up to work together in the areas of electricity, energy, automation and digital solutions. The institute will set up a Center of Excellence in the Electrical Department at Nellore Skill College. It will also partner in 12 skill centers in other districts in the areas of automation, energy and management.

