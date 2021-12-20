AP Government staff to get 5.24% DA from July 1, 2019

Amaravati: The State Government is likely to announce its final decision on the PRC in a day or two, according to sources.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with the officials concerned to discuss the issue in his office on Monday.

It is learnt that fitment would not be less than the present interim relief that the employees are getting. Meanwhile, the State government on Monday issued orders sanctioning dearness allowance at the rate of 5.24 per cent to employees from July 1, 2019.

The State Government has revised the rates of dearness allowance from 33.536 per cent of the basic pay to 38.776 per cent of basic pay with effect from July 1, 2019. Further, the government has decided to release the balance DA installments in a time- bound manner.

Accordingly, the government issued orders that the second DA (which was due from January 1, 2019) will be released from July 2021 salary onwards.

The newly sanctioned dearness allowance will be paid in cash with salary of January 2022 onwards.

The arrears on account of payment of DA from the period from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021 shall be credited to the general provident fund account of the employees in three equal installments from January, 2022 salaries onwards, according to Principal Finance Secretary Shamsher Singh Rawat.