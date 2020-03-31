AP government to pay salaries for employees in two instalments amid Coronavirus lockdown

After Telangana government's announcement of cutting down the salaries of the government employees in the state by fifty percent, Andhra Pradesh government has also followed the suit. However, the AP government led by the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given relaxation stating that it would pay the March salaries in two instalments due to the slow down of economy amid Coronavirus.

State employees' union president Suryanarayana who met chief minister on Tuesday has given his consent on payments of salaries in two instalments. He said it is the responsibility of the employee to support government in the critical time of Coronavirus. While the Chief Minister YS Jagan assured the employees of providing the protection kits to employees working on the COVID-19 Lockdown period.

Maharashtra government have also cut salaries of employees due to financial difficulties. The Maharashtra government has announced that it will slash 50 per cent of the salaries of second class employees. However, it excluded fourth-class employees from salary cuts. There will be no cuts in their salaries. AP also decided to move on the path of Telangana and Maharashtra.