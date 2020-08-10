AP government whip Samineni Udayabhanu tests positive for coronavirus, urges cadre not to worry over his health

Andhra Pradesh government whip Samineni Udayabhanu said there was no need to worry about him being tested for the Coronavirus. He said on Monday that he was diagnosed with a coronavirus positive on July 26 and asserted that he was brave and urged cadre and his supporters not worry over his health.

He said he was tested negative after fourteen days of home isolation and advised all to take care if anyone tested positive for coronavirus and appealed to maintain physical distance and wear a face mask. It is advisable to consult a doctor immediately if corona symptoms appear. He urged the people who had tested positive for coronavirus to stay in home isolation until reports were received and gave a call to donate plasma after getting recovered from the dreadful virus.

Meanwhile, yet another record high 10,820 new cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh's with which tally moves further up to 2.27 lakh on Sunday. The coronavirus toll crossed the 2000-mark as 97 fresh fatalities were reported, the latest bulletin said. The total number of recovered patients touched 1.38 lakh as 9,097 got cured on Sunday, leaving 87,112 active cases in the State. East Godavari and Kurnool districts continued to report new cases at an alarming rate with1543 and 1399 while West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Guntur too are witnessing a high surge.