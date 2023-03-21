AP governor Abdul Nazeer extends Ugadi wishes to Telugu people

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer wished Telugu people on the eve of Ugadi. He said that Ugadi is the most important festival for Telugu people and wished that this New Year, which people celebrate with joy and enthusiasm, will bring new excitement, joy and a bright future for everyone.''



The governor said that 'Ugadi Pachdi', which is a combination of all tastes symbolizes all the experiences that life offers us throughout the year.

"I wholeheartedly believe that the festival of 'Sobhakritu' will bring peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness to the people of all sections of the state," said the Governor.