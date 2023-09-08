AP governor Abdul Nazeer to tour Visakhapatnam from today

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam as part of a five-day visit. He will arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport on Friday evening and participate in various programs in Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts. The Governor will stay overnight at the Port Guest House.

On Saturday morning, he will attend the conference of the National Federation of Information Commissioners, which will take place at Novotel. In the evening, he will participate in the graduation ceremony of Andhra University as the Chancellor.

On Sunday, the Governor will travel to the Railway Guest House in Araku as part of his district tour. On the evening of the 11th, he will visit the Eastern Naval Base in Visakhapatnam. On the 12th, he will attend the National Conference of the Prisons Department, which will be held at Sai Priya Resort in Rushikonda. According to sources from Raj Bhavan, the Governor will travel to Gannavaram on Tuesday.