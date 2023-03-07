AP governor Abdul Nazeer wishes women on International Women's Day

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer wished the women on International Women's Day. He said that the role of women in nation building is very important and opined that Women are the inspiration of the society.

International Women's Day celebrations were held in Vijayawada where the women who have excelled in various fields were honoured. On this occasion, Chairperson of AP Women's Commission Vasireddy Padma said that every day is Women's Day in AP with welfare schemes. She said that Chief Minister is making all efforts for the welfare of the women.

Vasireddy Padma said that revolutionary changes have been made for the protection of women besides providing 50 percent reservation for women in nominated post in Andhra Pradesh.