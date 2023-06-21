Live
- Machine that detects what disease you may get in future
- All About Haemorrhagic Stroke
- Unlocking Hope: The Miraculous Journey of IVF Treatment
- Hernia, Its Prevention and Management
- Transforming smiles: Exploring root canal treatment, dental implants, and smile design
- Daily Forex Rates (21-06-2023)
- Manju Warrier onboard for Pan india movie Mr. X
- Bone Health: Diagnosis and Treatment
- 30-min daytime nap may boost brain health: Study
- Heavy storms likely in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening
AP governor Abdul Nazir participates in Yoga Day celebrations
Highlights
International Yoga Day celebrations are going on all over the country. Meanwhile, Yoga Day was celebrated in Raj Bhavan wherein state Governor Justice Abdul Nazir participated in these ceremonies.
International Yoga Day celebrations are going on all over the country. Meanwhile, Yoga Day was celebrated in Raj Bhavan wherein state Governor Justice Abdul Nazir participated in these ceremonies. On this occasion, the Governor along with the officials participated in the Yoga Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan.
On this occasion, Governor Abdul Nazir along with Special CS Anil Kumar Singhal performed Yoga Asanas.
Later, speaking on the occasion, Governor said Yoga is very important for a healthy lifestyle which gives inner strength, mental calmness and immunity. He said that all age groups can practice yoga for a better health.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS