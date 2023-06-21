AP governor Abdul Nazir participates in Yoga Day celebrations

International Yoga Day celebrations are going on all over the country. Meanwhile, Yoga Day was celebrated in Raj Bhavan wherein state Governor Justice Abdul Nazir participated in these ceremonies. On this occasion, the Governor along with the officials participated in the Yoga Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan.



On this occasion, Governor Abdul Nazir along with Special CS Anil Kumar Singhal performed Yoga Asanas.

Later, speaking on the occasion, Governor said Yoga is very important for a healthy lifestyle which gives inner strength, mental calmness and immunity. He said that all age groups can practice yoga for a better health.