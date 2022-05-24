AP governor attends Vikrama Simhapuri University convocation ceremony, calls students not to forget motherland

Vikrama Simhapuri University has conducted the graduation ceremony in Nellore with. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan as the Chief guest. He presented gold medals and degrees to PhD and PG students on Tuesday. The Governor also conferred an honorary doctorate on Shreecity MD Ravindra Sannareddy.

The governor then told the media that 'the youth should be educated and provide employment opportunities to the people. He said that Higher education came into existence across the country and young people need to develop skills. "By 2025, 1.2 crore youth in the country should be trained in skill development. The ability to save the future of the country comes with education for the youth," Governor said.

The governor gave a call to the students who go to the abroad for further studies not to forget the motherland and to have social responsibility. He asked them to take the freedom fighters who fought for the country as an example to serve the country.