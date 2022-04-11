AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan administers oath to new cabinet ministers

The swearing-in ceremony of the AP ministers was held grandly in Velagapudi. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan administered oath to the the new ministers. CS Sameer Sharma read out the names of the ministers in alphabetical order who were sworn in.



Chief Minister Jagan, family members of the new ministers, fans, party leaders and activists attended the ceremony. After the swearing in, a photo session was held with the Governor and Chief Minister Jagan.

The Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu was sworn in as a minister first followed by Amzath Basha, Adimulapu Suresh, Botsa Satyanarayana and Budi Muthyala Naidu, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Venugopalakrishna, Dadishetti Raja, Dharmana Prasadarao, Gudivada Amarnath, Gummanooru Jayaram, Kakani Govarthan Reddy, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Kottu Satyanarayana, Narayanaswamy, Ushashri Charan, Meruga Nagarjuna and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

It remains to be seen what portfolios would the new cabinet ministers get.