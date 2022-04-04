AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan congratulates YS Jagan on formation of new districts

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said the formation of 13 new districts as part of the reorganisation of districts was commendable. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to launch a historic innovation aimed at rapid, comprehensive, equal, universal, and holistic development as part of the decentralisation of governance is laudable. He expressed confidence that the beginning of the reorganisation of the 26 districts with the formation of new districts would pave the way for the unified development of all the regions.



The governor said the formation of new districts would bring more transparency to the government which would create a new chapter in the history of state administration. He hoped that with the new districts, territorial equality in development, more speed in the implementation of schemes, and closer governance to the people would be possible. The governor said it was a good idea to prepare plans to set up all the offices on the same premises.



The Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the new districts from the chief minister camp office in Tadepalli virtually. Meanwhile, ministers, MPs, MLAs, district collectors, and superintendents of police participated in the inaugural programs in their respective districts.