AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan lauds Indian scientists for developing coronavirus vaccine

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan lauded the Indian scientists for successfully developing two domestic vaccines as part of the fight against coronavirus and paving the way for nationwide distribution. He said it was a good development to launch the vaccination program across the country and in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The Governor lauded the researchers for fulfilling the aspirations of the Indian people by making the vaccine available to the public in the shortest possible time as a result of their continuous efforts.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan congratulated the medical, health and family welfare department officials and medical teams in the state on the successful conduct of the first phase coronavirus vaccination program across the state for the benefit of health care professionals and health workers.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus vaccination process continued for a second day across Andhra Pradesh at 332 centres. While the first day of the coronavirus vaccination process was successful in the state where the program continued without any complications or adverse events anywhere, the second day also took off on a good note.