AP Governor Offers Prayers

TIRUMALA: The Honourable Governor of Andhra Pradesh Abdul Naseer along with his family and entourage offered prayers in the temple of Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Sunday.

Earlier on his arrival at Maha Dwaram he was received by TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore.

Later the Archakas welcomed the first citizen of the state with the traditional Isthikaphal amidst Melam.

The Governor offered prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum and was presented Sesha Vastram. At Ranganayakula Mandapam he was offered Vedasirvachanam.

Later he was presented with Swamivari Theerthaprasadams, Laminated photo of Srivaru, 2024 calendars and diaries of TTD.

Temple DyEO Lokanatham and others were also present.