AP govt. advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleges of pre-planned idea on violence in Amalapuram

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was incensed that some forces had provoked the protesters and created havoc in Amalapuram. Sajjala, who inspected Minister Vishwarup's house on Wednesday, spoke to the media and recalled that major sections of people demanded that Konaseema district be named after Ambedkar and all the major parties supported it.



He said that TDP chief Chandrababu demanded that the district be named after Ambedkar. Opposition parties conspired to divide the castes and some forces provoked the protesters.



He said the government knew how to handle such forces and opined that the violence was brought under control as the state government maintained restraint.



On the other hand, speaking to media on the occasion, minister Vishwarup said it was unfortunate that his house was set on fire. He said Konaseema Sadhana Samithi also did not expect this to happen and made clear that the external forces created havoc. "The TDP and Jana Sena failed to control the activists and rowdysheeters participated in protests by protesters," Minister Vishwarup said.