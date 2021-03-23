AP govt. alerts over rise in coronavirus cases, reviews on vaccination program and covid tests

The government of Andhra Pradesh has been alerted in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. In this context, Ministers Alla Nani and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Tuesday conducted a review on the speed of vaccination. Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Alla Nani said people in all districts should be made aware of the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Vaccination should be expedited. He said that covid vaccination is being carried out in ward and village secretariats across the state. "Vaccination program is ongoing in 1930 Government Hospitals and 634 Aarogyasri Network Hospitals. 108, 104 vehicles were made available for emergency medical care. Everyone must abide by the rules of Kovid, "he said.

It is known that a large number of corona cases have been registered in Rajahmundry Thirumala Junior College, East Godavari district. Health Minister Alla Nani responded to this and said that the 163 students who tested positivw has been provided medical facilities in specially arranged rooms at Rajahmundry Thirumala Junior College. "We have learned the details of the steps to be taken for the prevention of corona by talking to East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar Reddy and DMHO Dr Gaurishwara on the phone; we have directed East Godavari District DMHO Dr Gauriswara Rao to take precautionary measures against corona prevention," Nani asserted. In addition, he directed medical health officials have been directed to carry out full-scale super sanitation at Tirumala Junior College. "We are transferring the students pursuing inter-college education in the college to a specially set up hostel and conducting RTPCR examinations, " added Alla Nani.

Alla Nani further said that 41 covid positive cases have been confirmed in Kakinada, Mummudivaram, Ramachandrapuram and Rajahmundry. He said that contonment zones have been set up at a distance of 50 m in East Godavari district and corona-infected victims are being monitored by health personnel for 24 hours. "We have set up 35 contonment zones in East Godavari district; the medical health department has taken all measures to conduct corona tests for 400 students at Thirumala Junior College and other educational institutions across the district; people should come forward voluntarily to get the corona vaccine," said Minister Alla Nani.