Gang war Erupts in Shivamogga

Highlights

Two slain, one stabbed in gang rivalry

Shivamogga: Two notorious rowdies fell victim to a brutal gang-related attack near Lashkar Mohalla Circle in Shivamogga, unfolding in broad daylight on Wednesday.

Shoaib (35) and Mohammad Ghaus (30) from Tunganagara and Doddapete in Shivamogga respectively, succumbed to the ruthless assault. The violence didn’t spare Yasin Qureshi, another notorious figure in the region, who sustained serious injuries in a stabbing incident as part of the onslaught. Qureshi was swiftly rushed to a private hospital for urgent medical attention.

The audacity of the attack sent ripples of tension through the community, prompting law enforcement authorities to bolster security as a precautionary measure. The shadow of gang rivalry looms large over the incident, with sources indicating that a simmering feud served as the catalyst for the bloodshed. According to eyewitness accounts, a group of assailants, including the now-deceased rowdies, launched a brazen assault on Qureshi, resulting in a retaliatory strike by Qureshi’s associates. The ensuing chaos saw the perpetrators wielding bats, machetes, and other weapons before making a hasty escape. In the aftermath of the violence, the Kote police station has initiated legal proceedings by registering a case.

