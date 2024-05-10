K’taka sex scandal: NCW says ‘cops’ forced one ‘victim’ to lodge false complaint

Bengaluru: Ina twist to the sex video scandal in Karnataka involving Prajwal Revanna -- the sitting JD-S MP who has been renominated from Hassan -- the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Thursday that one of the woman complainants in the case has claimed that she was forced by a group of people to lodge a false complaint after being threatened with harassment.

The NCW said in a statement, “One woman complainant came to the Commission to register a complaint against three individuals dressed in civil uniform, allegedly introducing themselves as Karnataka Police officials and forcing her to give a false complaint in this case.

“The woman claimed that she received calls from random numbers threatening her to lodge a complaint. It has come to light that this complainant was forced by a group of individuals to file a complaint under the threat of potential harassment and false implications.”

The complainant has sought protection for her family, underscoring the seriousness of the situation, the NCW said, adding that it has asked Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan to provide appropriate security to the woman.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and son of JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, who has been arrested for his alleged role in the kidnapping of a victim of the sex scandal involving his son.

The NCW statement added, “In a separate development, it has been noted that the 700 women who submitted online complaints are affiliated with a social activist group and have no direct involvement or association with the primary complainant in the case.

“The NCW stands firm in its condemnation of any form of violence or sexual abuse perpetrated against women.

The recent developments surrounding the Prajwal Revanna case have prompted the NCW to take swift and decisive action.”

In response to the distressing reports circulating in the media, the NCW initiated suo motu action, demonstrating its commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of women, the statement said.

“A letter was promptly dispatched to the Director General of Police (DGP), urging immediate action and accountability within a stringent timeline of three days. The timely submission of the action taken report by the concerned authorities revealed several significant findings,” the NCW said in the statement.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to probe the matter thoroughly. Notably, there is a commendable presence of female officers entrusted with conducting investigations, ensuring sensitivity and empathy in handling such cases,” it said.

The report indicates the registration of two cases based on complaints of sexual abuse by the victims, alongside an additional complaint filed for abduction by a victim’s relative, the Commission said.

“However, no victim has come forward to register a complaint with the NCW in this case,” the NCW clarified.

The NCW remains committed to thoroughly investigating their concerns, and maintaining ongoing communication with the Karnataka Police authorities, the statement added.

The NCW reiterates its commitment to justice and protection for women, emphasising the importance f evidence-based inquiry over premature judgments, it said.