AP govt. allots 860 acres of land to Jindal Steel for setting up a Steel plant in Nellore

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday issued orders allocating land to Jindal Steel Private Limited. The government has allotted 860 acres of land for setting up an integrated steel plant in the state. These lands are allotted in the Chilukur mandal of the Nellore district.



The steel plant will be constructed with a total investment of Rs 7,500 crore. The steel plant will directly employ 2,500 people and indirectly employ 15,000 people. The government has issued orders in this regard allowing the allotment of lands to APIIC. The APIIC was asked to take measures accordingly and intimate the government over the status of work carried out by the company from time to time.



The plant is expected to require 3,000 acres in the next four years for expansion. The government cancelled the lands previously given to Kinnetta Power and allotted them to Jindal.

