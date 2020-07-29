AP govt. announces 13 Model Degree Colleges, to be developed with Rs. 40 crore

It is known that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to make one-degree college as a model college in every district of Andhra Pradesh. As part of this, the government on Wednesday issued orders for setting up of 13 model degree colleges across the state. The government has selected 13 government degree colleges as pilot projects for the National Institutional Framework (SARF) at a cost of Rs 40.62 crore.

GDC(M) in Srikakulam, GDC in Saluru, Vizianagaram District, Dr VS Krishna GDC in Visakhapatnam, Government College (A) in Rajahmundry, ACIM in West Godavari District Tanuku, SRR and CVR College in Vijayawada, Krishna District, Women's Degree College in Guntur, Women's Degree College in Ongole, DKW in Nellore College, Men's Degree College in Anantapur, PVKN in Chittoor, Silver Jubilee Degree College in Kurnool and Men's Degree College in Kadapa have been selected for the ARF pilot project.