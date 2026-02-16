Hajji Begum wins Baleno in Zinda Tilismath draw, two new products launched

Hyderabad: Hajji Begum won a Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the bumper prize draw organised by Karkhana Zinda Tilismath on the concluding day of the All India Industrial Exhibition famous as Numaish.

The heritage Unani brand also introduced two new products - ARTHORAPID, positioned as a fast-acting remedy for joint and bone pain, and Zinda Tilismath Mosquito Repellent Lotion, which the company said has been found effective, particularly for children.

Managing Partner Sohail Farooqui said Zinda Tilismath products have enjoyed public trust for over a century as they are made using natural herbs and Unani ingredients. He noted that salt has been used in Manjan Farooqui since its inception, an approach later adopted by toothpaste manufacturers. He added that the brand’s products have proved effective during various epidemics and continue to be preferred by consumers. Zinda Tilismath Product Manager Mr Gopi explained about the new products.

The prize coupon draw was conducted at the Zinda Tilismath stall in the presence of Exhibition Society office-bearers. Hajji Begum (Token No. 23058) was declared the bumper prize winner and informed over the phone.

In the second prizes, Bhaskar Soyal (Token No. 18183) won a Suzuki Gixxer motorcycle and Muazan Moiz (Token No. 10028) won a Suzuki Burgman Street scooter. Twenty consolation prizes of Rs 5,000 each were also awarded.

In the weekly draw, Rajya Lakshmi (Token No. 24435) and Syeda Mehvesh (Token No. 23932) won 100 grams of silver each, while Syed Omar Hussain (Token No. 25050) won half a gram of gold in the Daily draw.

Exhibition Society officials congratulated the management of Karkhana Zinda Tilismath for successfully organising their stall for over five decades and for maintaining customer engagement through prize schemes.