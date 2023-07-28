AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas

The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned a total of Rs. 12 crores for emergency relief measures in the Godavari districts affected by heavy rains and floods. Each of the Alluri District, Konaseema, and Eluru District will receive 3 crores, while West Godavari will receive 2 crores and East Godavari will receive 1 crore. The funds have been released by G. Sai Prasad, the Special Chief Secretary of Revenue (Disaster Management).



These funds will be utilized for various purposes, including setting up emergency relief centers, evacuating people from flooded villages, providing essential supplies such as food, water, and milk to flood victims, and organizing health camps and sanitation facilities.

The AP Disaster Management Organization will oversee the implementation of these relief measures on behalf of the government.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted a high-level review on rains and floods in the state on Thursday. A meeting was held with the CMO officials at his camp office in Tadepalli. As the flood in Godavari is increasing, the authorities have been ordered to take all kinds of measures and advised to be vigilant in the Godavari river areas and stand as a shelter for the flood victims.

The Chief Minister inquired about the situation in Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari and Konaseema districts and other areas where heavy rains are falling.