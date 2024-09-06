AP govt. arranges essential commodities to flood-hit areas, check video here

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has launched a special initiative to provide essential food supplies to the stranded residents. Emphasizing the urgent need for nourishment, particularly for children, the initiative will prioritize the distribution of milk and other essential goods.

Under the directives of CM Naidu, hundreds of lorries, including milk vans, carry vital supplies—fruits, vegetables, and other groceries arrived into the flood-affected regions today. The video of the vehicles that would transport the essential commodities shot by a common man was released on social media.









The coordinated relief effort aims to ensure that the community receives much-needed support during this challenging time. Local authorities and volunteers have mobilized alongside the state's efforts to facilitate the swift distribution of supplies, aiming to reach every family affected by the floods. Naidu expressed his commitment to stand by the people of Vijayawada during this crisis and assured that further measures will be implemented to aid recovery and restore normalcy in the region.