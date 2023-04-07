AP govt. clears hurdles for Promotion of Graft-2 VROs, issues orders

Andhra Pradesh Government has provided promotion channel for Grade-2 VROs and revised AP Village Revenue Officers Service Rules. The government has released a notification to this extent. According to this, the Grade-2 VROs will be eligible for promotions.



The GO number-166 issued by the government, providing a promotion channel from grade-2 to grade-1, was handed over to Bhupathi Ravindra Raju, the state president of the Gram Revenue Officers' Association, at the state secretariat.



Union leaders of state village revenue officers expressed joy over the government's issuance of GO and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and Special Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad.

The Village Revenue Officers Association leaders Deva Raju, Gopalakrishna, Arumalla Nageswara Rao and others participated in this program.